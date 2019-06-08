XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/06/2019 - 13:23 BST

Turkish Giants Set To Meet Everton Officials Next Week, 22-Year-Old On Agenda

 




Galatasaray are set to hold talks with Everton next week to discuss the possibility of keeping Henry Onyekuru at the club for one more season.

The 22-year-old attacker has been on loan at Galatasaray since last summer and has impressed with his performances in Turkey.

 



The Nigerian has scored 16 goals this season and the Turkish giants are keen to keep him around at the club in the 2019/20 campaign as well.

The player himself is prepared to stay at Galatasaray for one more season at least as he wants to continue to play regular first-team football.
 


And according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Galatasaray have scheduled a meeting with Everton officials next week to discuss the attacker’s future.



They are expected to offer to keep Onyekuru for one more season at the club on another loan deal.

Everton signed the Nigerian from Eupen in 2017 and he has had two loan spells at Anderlecht and Galatasaray.
 


He is yet to make an appearance for Everton at any level as he struggles to earn a UK work permit.
 