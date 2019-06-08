Want To Face High-Level Opposition – Celtic Youth Boss On Summer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic academy coach Tommy McIntyre has lifted the lid on the young Hoops’ pre-season plans, revealing they are eyeing battling high-level opposition this summer.



The young Hoops lifted the Glasgow Cup and narrowly missed out on the Reserve League title due to an inferior goal difference this season.











And although they failed to complete a clean sweep, the signs shown by the youth teams have been considered to be promising.



The promotion of several players into the first team has also handed encouragement to young starlets that there is a pathway into the senior side.





However, the hard work is far from done for the academy staff as they gear up for another season, starting with pre-season preparations at Lennoxtown.







And McIntyre has lifted the lid on the Celtic youth sides’ plans for pre-season by revealing they want to test their mettle against high-level opposition this summer.



The Bhoys coach revealed the Celtic youngsters are scheduled to face both Manchester City and Newcastle United, while there are also talks to play against Chelsea Under-23s.





“There’s only two or three coming up from the under-18s”, McIntyre told the Celtic View.



“We’ll streamline the squad this year and look at what we need and what we have. We have our pre-season schedule in place and we have some fantastic games.



“We’ll play Manchester City up here, Newcastle down there and we’ll play their Under-23s as well.



“We’ll play Wolves up here, Arbroath's first team and Alloa’s first team. There’s a real high-level test there.



“We’re trying to reschedule a game with Chelsea’s Under-23s as well, so we’re trying to have some big ties that will give the players the chance to really test themselves against high-level opposition.”



Celtic academy will be hoping more players are promoted to train with the first team under Neil Lennon at Parkhead next season.

