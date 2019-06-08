West Ham Prepare Double Swoop, Aston Villa Target On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are plotting a double deal for the Celta Vigo duo of Stanislav Lobotka and Maxi Gomez, who is on Aston Villa's radar, this summer, it has been claimed.



The Hammers are looking to spend big again ahead of next season and have identified key areas of the squad that they want to strengthen in the ongoing window.











Manuel Pellegrini wants to bring in a midfielder and at least one forward this summer in order to plug the gaps in his West Ham squad and the club are believed to be looking in Spain for solutions.



Lobotka and Gomez have been tracked by West Ham for some time and it has been claimed that the two names are on their shortlist of targets this summer.





And according to Sky Italia, the east London club are considering signing the midfielder and the striker on a double deal from Celta Vigo.







Lobotka, a midfielder, has been impressive for the Spanish side and has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs including West Ham.



Gomez has been on West Ham’s radar since January and there are suggestions that he is even a target for newly promoted Premier League outfit Aston Villa.





The double deal is expected to set back West Ham by around €60m if they can pull off the negotiations with Celta Vigo.

