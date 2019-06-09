XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/06/2019 - 12:13 BST

25-Year-Old Rated As Real Possibility For Leeds United

 




Leeds United are rated as a real possibility for Wolves winger Helder Costa.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen to add wingers to his group over the course of the summer, but the club are wrestling with budget restrictions which means they have been tipped to operate heavily in the loan market. 

 



The Yorkshire giants have been linked with a swoop for Wolves winger Costa, with the club eyeing a loan deal for the 25-year-old.

And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Portuguese is a genuine possibility for Leeds this summer.
 


The wide-man made 30 appearances in all competitions for Wolves over the course of the season, scoring twice and providing two assists.



Costa struggled for game time in the second half of the season, with just six league outings in 2019 and the majority from the bench.

He was a big force in Wolves' successful promotion campaign in the Championship.
 


Now Leeds want to enlist Costa's services as they bid to win promotion next term, having narrowly missed out this term, falling at the playoff semi-final hurdle.

The deal is by no means over the line, but the Whites could land him.

 