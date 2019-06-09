XRegister
09/06/2019 - 21:15 BST

Belgian Side Join Celtic In Mark Diemers Chase

 




Belgian side Gent are now showing keen interest in Celtic target Mark Diemers.

A good season at Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands has made the 25-year-old midfielder a man in demand this summer. 

 



He turned out in all 34 of Fortuna Sittard's Eredivisie games as his side narrowly avoided finishing in the relegation zone.

Diemers contributed with seven goals and seven assists, and his form has seen Celtic take an interest in securing his services.
 


But the Scottish champions have competition and Diemers' group of admirers has become larger after Gent joined the chase for his signature, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.



Gent finished in fifth in the Belgian top flight this season.

Diemers started his senior career at FC Utrecht before the switching to De Graafschap.
 


He joined Fortuna Sittard last summer and put pen to paper to a contract running through until the summer of 2022 at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

 