Bundesliga Side Could Use Cash Influx To Snap Up Liverpool Star

Eintracht Frankfurt could sink some of the money received from Real Madrid for Luka Jovic into a deal to snap up Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic.



The Serbian impressed on loan at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga this season and a scrap for his services is looming.











Hertha Berlin would like to re-sign Grujic on another loan deal, while Galatasaray, Werder Bremen and Torino are also keen.



But Eintracht Frankfurt could look to blow their competitors out of the water with a bid to sign Grujic from Liverpool on a permanent basis, according to German outlet Spox.





The Bundesliga club earned €60m from selling Jovic to Real Madrid and, it is suggested, could put some of the money into a bid for Grujic.







Liverpool are claimed to value Grujic at €28m.



Eintracht Frankfurt finished in seventh in the Bundesliga this season, while Grujic's Hertha Berlin side ended the campaign in eleventh.





Grujic made 23 appearances during the course of his season-long stay at Hertha Berlin.



