06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/06/2019 - 22:06 BST

Bundesliga Side Could Use Cash Influx To Snap Up Liverpool Star

 




Eintracht Frankfurt could sink some of the money received from Real Madrid for Luka Jovic into a deal to snap up Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic.

The Serbian impressed on loan at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga this season and a scrap for his services is looming. 

 



Hertha Berlin would like to re-sign Grujic on another loan deal, while Galatasaray, Werder Bremen and Torino are also keen.

But Eintracht Frankfurt could look to blow their competitors out of the water with a bid to sign Grujic from Liverpool on a permanent basis, according to German outlet Spox.
 


The Bundesliga club earned €60m from selling Jovic to Real Madrid and, it is suggested, could put some of the money into a bid for Grujic.



Liverpool are claimed to value Grujic at €28m.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished in seventh in the Bundesliga this season, while Grujic's Hertha Berlin side ended the campaign in eleventh.
 


Grujic made 23 appearances during the course of his season-long stay at Hertha Berlin.

 