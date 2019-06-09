Celtic Looking To Strengthen Specific Position In Addition To David Turnbull and Joe Aribo Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are chasing a right-back as they aim to add to their squad.



The Bhoys won another treble this season, but now permanent boss Neil Lennon is keen to carry out surgery on the group at Celtic Park.











Lennon wants to see Celtic make an impact in the Premier League and is targeting several positions to make additions in.



Right-back, according to the Sun, is a position Celtic are chasing at present.





The Bhoys had Jeremy Toljan on loan from Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season, while Mikael Lustig is out of contract.







Celtic see the need for a new right-back, but it is not clear who they are targeting.



They have seen Motherwell turn down a bid for midfielder David Turnbull, but are backed to go back in with a fresh offer.





Celtic also hold an interest in Charlton Athletic star Joe Aribo, who is also wanted by Steven Gerrard's Rangers.



