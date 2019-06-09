Claim From Italy: Serie A Star Wants Tottenham Move Despite Other Premier League Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara has made Tottenham Hotspur his first choice destination in the Premier League, despite interest from Watford and Wolves, it has been claimed in Italy.



Diawara could leave Napoli this summer, just a year after the club rejected big money bids for him, after failing to make an impact under Carlo Ancelotti this season.











Napoli are open to his departure at the right price and he has admirers in the English top flight.



Tottenham have been regularly linked with Diawara and, though Wolves and Watford are keen on him, the midfielder prefers a switch to north London, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.





Diawara has made the Champions League finalists his first choice if he does move to England and is hoping that they slap in an offer which is acceptable to Napoli.







Napoli, who are interested in Valencia attacker Rodrigo, have been linked with offering Diawara to the Spanish side to bring the cost of the deal down.



And the jury is still out on where Diawara might end up playing his football next season.





Napoli signed the Guinea international from fellow Italian club Bologna in 2016.



