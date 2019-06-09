Feels Crazy That Steven Gerrard’s My Manager – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Glen Kamara has admitted he sometimes needs to pinch himself to believe that he is playing for Steven Gerrard.



The Gers swooped to snap up Kamara from Dundee in the January transfer window this year, paying a nominal fee to land the midfielder after agreeing a pre-contractual agreement.











Gerrard quickly handed the former Arsenal man regular game time in the heart of midfield as he impressed, and Kamara insists he has thoroughly enjoyed his time so far at Ibrox.



But Kamara admits paying for Gerrard is something of a surreal experience.





"It has been a long journey for me in my career and now I play for a club like Rangers", Kamara was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"It was a tough season and I had to prove myself at Rangers.



"I have developed a lot mentally. It's a big challenge to play in front of the fans at Rangers.





"They have high demands, but I like that", the midfielder continued.



"I've really enjoyed playing for Rangers. And getting praise from a manager like Steven Gerrard feels really good.



"Sometimes it feels crazy that he's my manager. You look to the dugout and see him. You have to calm down and not think about it too much in your mind!



"So he's my manager and I learn from him."



The 23-year-old will look to kick on under Gerrard as he prepares for his first full season at Ibrox.



Kamara is currently in action with the Finland national team, who beat Bosnia 2-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday and are preparing to face Liechtenstein on Tuesday.



