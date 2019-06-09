XRegister
09/06/2019 - 14:57 BST

Further Interest In Former Leeds Striker Mirco Antenucci As Another Club Join Hunt

 




Cremonese have joined the chase for the signature of former Leeds United striker Mirco Antenucci.

The veteran hitman has flourished back in Italy since returning home from Leeds in the summer of 2016, first firing SPAL to promotion from Serie B to Serie A, and then helping the club survive in the top flight. 

 



Now 34 years old, a number of sides see Antenucci as a reliable and experienced option for the coming campaign.

Former Leeds supremo Massimo Cellino has been linked with wanting Antenucci at Brescia, while southern Italian side Lecce are keen.
 


Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Serie B outfit Cremonese are interested in Antenucci.



Cremonese believe that Antenucci can provide the attacking know-how to help in their push for promotion next season.

But whether the former Leeds hitman would be willing to drop back down to the Italian second tier remains to be seen.
 


He has a further year left on his contract at SPAL, is the club captain, and played 35 of 38 Serie A games this season.

 