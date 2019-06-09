I Know Nothing – Tottenham Hotspur Target On Speculation Over PSG Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Julian Draxler insists he is not interested in a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer and knows nothing about speculation of a transfer.



PSG are looking to reshape their squad over the summer and selling Draxler is on the table at the Parc des Princes, if the right level of bid arrives.











He has been linked with Tottenham and Bayern Munich, with the Bavarians seeing him as an option in the event they can land neither Leroy Sane or Callum Hudson-Odoi.



But in a big blow to sides eyeing him, Draxler says he does not want to leave the French capital.





"I cannot say anything about it", he was quoted as saying by German outlet Sportbuzzer when asked about transfer rumours, "because I have no intention of leaving the club."







Draxler also revealed that despite the speculation, PSG have not spoken to him about the possibility of a summer move.



"I have also heard nothing from the club. I have not spoken to anyone, I know nothing", he added.





Draxler, 25, managed 46 appearances over all competitions for PSG this season, providing 12 assists as the side retained the Ligue 1 title.



He has another two years on his contract in France.



