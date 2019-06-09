Jurgen Klopp Ready To Help Out Friend With Liverpool Loans

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stands ready to help out Reds fan and new Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe with loan deals.



Lowe, who led Bury to promotion from League Two to League One this season and then capped off a memorable campaign by heading to Madrid to watch Liverpool win the Champions League, is the new boss at Home Park.











Plymouth will be plying their trade in League Two next term after suffering relegation and new boss Lowe is keen to make his mark on the squad.



He has an ally in high places in the shape of Klopp, according to journalist Alan Nixon, with the German prepared to help him out if possible.





Klopp is prepared to send young Liverpool talents on loan to Plymouth if possible.







Bolstering the squad at Home Park with Liverpool talents could be a big boost for Lowe as he plots an instant return to League One for the Pilgrims.



Plymouth represent only Lowe's second job in management after he cut his teeth with the Shakers.





All eyes will be on who Klopp might make available for loan at Plymouth.



