Leeds United Coach Considering Future After Approach From Spain

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are facing the possibility of losing Under-23 coach Carlos Corberan, who is wanted by Spanish side Cultural Leonesa.



The Spanish outfit have made an approach to make Corberan their new coach and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he is mulling what to do.











Corberan impressed this season by leading Leeds Under-23s to the national title in the Professional Development League, while he has also been heavily involved with the first team under Marcelo Bielsa.



Leeds want to keep Corberan, but his good work with the second string has now put him on the radar.





Cultural Leonesa are in the Spanish third tier, but Corberan may be attracted to a return to senior team management.







The side have links with Leeds through Qatar's Aspire Academy, who control the club and cemented a partnership with Leeds last year.



Leeds have had two players on loan at Cultural Leonesa, with Ouasim Bouy and Yosuke Ideguchi spending time in Spain.





Corberan arrived at Leeds as part of Thomas Christiansen's shake-up when he was appointed head coach in 2017.



The 36-year-old was managing in Cyprus at Ermis FC before he accepted the call from Leeds.



