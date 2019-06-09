Leeds United Director of Football Big Fan of Liverpool Star, Interest Goes Back Three Years

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is claimed to be a big fan of Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.



The wide-man, who shone in the Championship during a successful loan stint at Barnsley in the 2016/17 campaign, is the subject of interest from a number of clubs this summer.











Rangers, where he spent last term on loan, are keen to take him back north of the border, while Premier League new boys Aston Villa are firm admirers.



But at Leeds, who are looking for wingers, Kent has a big fan in the shape of Orta.





The Whites deal-maker has, according to journalist Alan Nixon, wanted to land Kent for the last two to three years.







He is a firm admirer of the winger and Leeds could be boosted by the news Liverpool prefer a fresh loan deal for Kent rather than an outright sale.



It had been thought the Merseyside giants could choose to sell Kent, with the youngster having been out on a series of loan moves.





But Liverpool favour another temporary switch and with Leeds focusing on the loan market this summer, and eyeing Premier League players who could be available, a move for Kent could yet be on the table at Elland Road.



