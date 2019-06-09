XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/06/2019 - 12:42 BST

Liverpool Decide Preference Over Sale or Loan For Aston Villa and Rangers Target Ryan Kent

 




Liverpool would prefer to loan out Aston Villa and Rangers target Ryan Kent this summer, it has been claimed.

Kent caught the eye under Steven Gerrard on a season-long loan stint at Rangers this term and the Gers are desperate to take the winger back to Ibrox. 

 



He is not short of suitors, with Aston Villa amongst the clubs in England tipped to be keen on securing his services.

It has been unclear whether Liverpool would rather sell Kent outright or send him out on another loan, but according to journalist Alan Nixon, another loan stint is now favoured within the corridors of power at Anfield.
 


Liverpool may believe Kent is capable of making the step up into Jurgen Klopp's first team and do not want to lose control of his future by selling him.



Kent has been out on a series of loan spells and it remains to be seen how the winger feels about yet another temporary move.

The 22-year-old clocked 43 appearances for Rangers over the course of the season, scoring six times and chipping in with nine assists.
 


A product of the Liverpool youth academy, before joining Rangers, Kent had loan stints at Coventry City, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol City.

 