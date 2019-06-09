Liverpool Decide Preference Over Sale or Loan For Aston Villa and Rangers Target Ryan Kent

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool would prefer to loan out Aston Villa and Rangers target Ryan Kent this summer, it has been claimed.



Kent caught the eye under Steven Gerrard on a season-long loan stint at Rangers this term and the Gers are desperate to take the winger back to Ibrox.











He is not short of suitors, with Aston Villa amongst the clubs in England tipped to be keen on securing his services.



It has been unclear whether Liverpool would rather sell Kent outright or send him out on another loan, but according to journalist Alan Nixon, another loan stint is now favoured within the corridors of power at Anfield.





Liverpool may believe Kent is capable of making the step up into Jurgen Klopp's first team and do not want to lose control of his future by selling him.







Kent has been out on a series of loan spells and it remains to be seen how the winger feels about yet another temporary move.



The 22-year-old clocked 43 appearances for Rangers over the course of the season, scoring six times and chipping in with nine assists.





A product of the Liverpool youth academy, before joining Rangers, Kent had loan stints at Coventry City, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol City.



