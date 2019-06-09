Lyon Hand Trial To Arsenal Target, Teenager Being Put Through Paces

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Yad Lochereau has gone on trial at French giants Lyon.



The Gunners have been showing interest in the teenage forward, while German giants Bayern Munich have also been credited with tracking Lochereau.











On the books at amateur side FC Lyon, the attacker has caught the eye, with Lyon now moving to take a close look at him.



Lochereau has gone on trial with Les Gones, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, with the club playing him in their side at the Neuville tournament.





The teenager's entourage are assessing what the best way forward is for Lochereau.







It is claimed that they will look closely at the sporting project put forward for the player.



A move to Lyon would see the teenager staying close to home as he looks to kick on with his development.





It remains to be seen if Lyon will be able to lock down Lochereau, seeing off competitiors for his signature.



