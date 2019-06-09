XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/06/2019 - 17:57 BST

Lyon Hand Trial To Arsenal Target, Teenager Being Put Through Paces

 




Arsenal target Yad Lochereau has gone on trial at French giants Lyon.

The Gunners have been showing interest in the teenage forward, while German giants Bayern Munich have also been credited with tracking Lochereau. 

 



On the books at amateur side FC Lyon, the attacker has caught the eye, with Lyon now moving to take a close look at him.

Lochereau has gone on trial with Les Gones, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, with the club playing him in their side at the Neuville tournament.
 


The teenager's entourage are assessing what the best way forward is for Lochereau.



It is claimed that they will look closely at the sporting project put forward for the player.

A move to Lyon would see the teenager staying close to home as he looks to kick on with his development.
 


It remains to be seen if Lyon will be able to lock down Lochereau, seeing off competitiors for his signature.

 