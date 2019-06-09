XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/06/2019 - 17:43 BST

Manchester United Yet To Submit Bid For Crystal Palace Star

 




Manchester United have not put in a bid for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, despite speculation to the contrary, it has been claimed.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive season at Selhurst Park under Roy Hodgson and has been widely linked with being a target for Manchester United. 

 



It has been claimed that Manchester United have been in with a bid for Wan-Bissaka, presenting an offer of £40m for the defender, which was rejected by the Eagles.

But, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon, Manchester United have not made an offer and none is at present expected.
 


It remains to be seen if Manchester United will try for Wan-Bissaka, with Crystal Palace reported to value him at £60m.



Manchester United are looking to bring in a long-term successor to Antonio Valencia and have been linked with other full-backs in the shape of Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier and Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier.

Wan-Bissaka clocked 39 appearances for the Eagles over the course of the season.
 


Palace have the defender under contract for a further three years.

 