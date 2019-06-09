Marseille Pushing Tottenham and West Ham Target Towards Exit Door

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille are pushing Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham target Morgan Sanson towards the exit door.



Having missed out on qualifying for Europe next season and also wrestling with the requirements of UEFA's financial fair play rules, Marseille are looking to ship out high earners and players who could command substantial fees.











Kevin Strootman is a player Marseille have picked out as someone to offload and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Sanson is also firmly on the exit list.



Marseille are ready to do all they can to push Sanson to leave and feel they can bank a good fee from his departure due to his interest from the Premier League.





Both Tottenham and West Ham have been linked with wanting the 24-year-old.







Sanson had interest last summer from La Liga in the shape of Sevilla and Valencia.



Marseille have Sanson under contract until the summer of 2022, having snapped him up from Montpellier for €12m in 2017.





He helped Marseille to a finish of fifth in the Ligue 1 standings this season.



