XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/06/2019 - 19:16 BST

Marseille Pushing Tottenham and West Ham Target Towards Exit Door

 




Marseille are pushing Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham target Morgan Sanson towards the exit door.

Having missed out on qualifying for Europe next season and also wrestling with the requirements of UEFA's financial fair play rules, Marseille are looking to ship out high earners and players who could command substantial fees. 

 



Kevin Strootman is a player Marseille have picked out as someone to offload and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Sanson is also firmly on the exit list.

Marseille are ready to do all they can to push Sanson to leave and feel they can bank a good fee from his departure due to his interest from the Premier League.
 


Both Tottenham and West Ham have been linked with wanting the 24-year-old.



Sanson had interest last summer from La Liga in the shape of Sevilla and Valencia.

Marseille have Sanson under contract until the summer of 2022, having snapped him up from Montpellier for €12m in 2017.
 


He helped Marseille to a finish of fifth in the Ligue 1 standings this season.

 