X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/06/2019 - 21:46 BST

New Agent of Inter Star To Make England Trip, Arsenal and Tottenham Likely Stops

 




Ivan Perisic's agent is to head to England in the coming days to look for a solution for his client, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur potential destinations, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Croatian's new agent, Nelio Lucas, arrived in Italy on Wednesday and stayed in the country for meetings until Saturday. 

 



He held meetings with Juventus, AC Milan and Inter, and with the Nerazzurri discussed the situation of Perisic, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.

Lucas discussed Inter's plans for Perisic under new coach Antonio Conte and was informed that for €30m to €35m, the Serie A giants would be prepared to cash in on the winger.
 


Perisic has long wanted to play Premier League football and it is claimed Lucas is set to head to England in the coming days.



The agent will hold meetings as he assesses potential solutions for his client, with Arsenal and Tottenham tipped to be on his list.

Both clubs have shown serious interest in Perisic at points over the last six months and Lucas will be keen to discover if they are potential destinations for his client.
 


Other Premier League clubs could also emerge as a potential new home for Perisic, who has another three years to run on his contract at the San Siro.

 