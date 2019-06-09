XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/06/2019 - 17:02 BST

Real Betis Hold Line On Tottenham Hotspur Target Giovani Lo Celso

 




Real Betis remain firm in their desire not to let Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso leave for below €75m.

Tottenham are keen to land the Argentine midfielder, but have yet to present an acceptable offer to Betis, who only completed the permanent signing of Lo Celso recently, following a season on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. 

 



According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis remain firm in their view that Lo Celso will not depart for under €75m.

The midfielder's buy-out clause is set at the €100m mark and PSG will be due 20 per cent of any sale fee.
 


The ball is in Spurs' court over whether they are willing to meet Betis' demands to take Lo Celso to north London.



But Tottenham have been linked with looking at several other targets as alternatives to Lo Celso, with Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes top of the list.

Spurs have already made a bid for Lo Celso, but saw a €65m proposal knocked back by the Spanish outfit.
 


They are reported to have now offered the same sum to Sporting Lisbon for Fernandes.

 