Real Betis Hold Line On Tottenham Hotspur Target Giovani Lo Celso

Real Betis remain firm in their desire not to let Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso leave for below €75m.



Tottenham are keen to land the Argentine midfielder, but have yet to present an acceptable offer to Betis, who only completed the permanent signing of Lo Celso recently, following a season on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.











According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis remain firm in their view that Lo Celso will not depart for under €75m.



The midfielder's buy-out clause is set at the €100m mark and PSG will be due 20 per cent of any sale fee.





The ball is in Spurs' court over whether they are willing to meet Betis' demands to take Lo Celso to north London.







But Tottenham have been linked with looking at several other targets as alternatives to Lo Celso, with Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes top of the list.



Spurs have already made a bid for Lo Celso, but saw a €65m proposal knocked back by the Spanish outfit.





They are reported to have now offered the same sum to Sporting Lisbon for Fernandes.



