Roma Open Talks To Beat Arsenal To Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have opened talks to sign Arsenal target Jordan Veretout from Fiorentina.



Following a spell at Aston Villa, Veretout has rebuilt his reputation at Fiorentina and is now in demand in the summer transfer window.











Napoli have been strongly linked with the Frenchman, while Arsenal are claimed to have made an approach to take him to the Emirates Stadium.



But Arsenal have serious competition from Roma and, according to Sky Italia, the Giallorossi have made contact to put in place a swoop for the midfielder.





Roma want to present Veretout as the first signing of incoming coach Paulo Fonseca.







The Portuguese tactician is set to take over at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.



Veretout, 26, joined Fiorentina in 2017 following a loan stint in France with Saint-Etienne.





He made 33 appearances in Serie A for Fiorentina in the recently concluded season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.



Fiorentina have Veretout under contract for another two years.



