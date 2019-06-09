Sunderland Favourites To Beat Celtic To Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland are rated as favourites to beat Celtic to the signature of Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland, according to the Sun.



Black Cats boss Jack Ross wants to make additions to his squad over the course of the summer as Sunderland look to go again in their bid for promotion from League One.











He has zeroed in on Shankland, who is out of contract at Ayr this summer and has turned down an offer to continue at the Scottish club.



But Shankland, who scored 34 goals in 41 games for Ayr this term, is also attracting interest from Scottish champions Celtic.





Sunderland though are claimed to be the favourites in the race at present.







Ross will want to make sure Shankland's head is not turned by the Bhoys, who completed an historic treble treble this season.



Shankland came through the ranks at Queen's Park, turning out for the club at the same time as Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson.





The 23-year-old spent time on the books at Pittodrie with Aberdeen, while he has also had loan stints at Dunfermline Athletic, St Mirren and Greenock Morton.



