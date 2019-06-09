XRegister
09/06/2019 - 22:41 BST

West Ham In Talks To Land Midfielder, Player Also Offered To Newcastle and Wolves

 




West Ham United are in talks with Marseille to sign Morgan Sanson, with Newcastle United and Wolves having been also offered the chance to enter the race, according to Sky Sports News.

Marseille want to offload Sanson this summer as they look to meet financial fair play requirements. 

 



The Ligue 1 giants have identified a number of players they feel could command a good price and free up space on the wage bill, with Sanson at the top of the list with Kevin Strootman.

Now West Ham have opened talks with Marseille in an effort to take the midfielder to the London Stadium.
 


It is claimed that Marseille value Sanson at around the €35m mark.



Marseille have long considered Sanson an ideal target for Premier League clubs and he has also been offered to Newcastle and Wolves.

It remains to be seen if either join the race and look to lodge offers to snap him up.
 


Marseille splashed out €12m to sign Sanson from Montpellier in 2017.

 