Yes, There Is Top Six Belief – West Ham Supremo On Target Next Season

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has revealed there are those inside the club who believe the Hammers can finish in the top six next season.



Manuel Pellegrini had a tough start to life as West Ham boss this season, but managed to steer the Hammers to a tenth place finish in the Premier League, with 52 points.











West Ham finished 14 points off the top six, but Pellegrini is expected to recruit again over the course of the summer transfer window as he bids to further strengthen his squad.



And Gold has admitted that there are some at the club who feel a top six finish is possible for the Hammers next term.





Told by a West Ham fan on Twitter that the Hammers should aim for the top six, Gold replied: "There are many people at the club who believe we can finish in the top six good luck."







West Ham's highest league finish came in the 1985/86 campaign, when they took third spot in the table.



Pellegrini however has tasted loftier heights as he led Manchester City to the Premier League title in 2014.





West Ham have already kicked off their summer recruitment by bringing in goalkeepers Roberto and David Martin, while they ahve been linked with a host of other players.



