Age Concerns Mean Tottenham Hotspur Put Target Down Pecking Order

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in launching a move for Marseille defender Hiroki Sakai, but they have concerns over his age, according to Sky Sports News.



Sakai, who joined Marseille from Hannover in the Bundesliga on a free transfer in 2016, made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side this term.











The full-back has emerged as a target for Spurs, who are keen on strengthening their defence ahead of the upcoming season.



However, it is claimed that Spurs are concerned by the age of Sakai, who turned 29 earlier this year, as they prefer someone younger to make the switch to north London.





As such, the Japan international remains down the pecking order in the list of targets identified to strengthen the full-back position in the summer transfer window.







Spurs are open to listening to offers for both Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier this summer, as they aim to revamp the side during the close season.



Despite their interest in Sakai and the need for replacements in case of the departures of Trippier or Aurier, Spurs are looking elsewhere before launching a concrete move for the Marseille full-back due to the age factor.





And it is believed they would only pursue Sakai should they fail to secure a deal for the other targets lined up as options to strengthen the full-back position.



Sakai has a contract with Marseille that runs until the summer of 2021.



He has earned 56 caps at senior level for Japan.

