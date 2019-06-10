Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Both Show Interest In Lazio Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both showing interest in Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.



The Gunners are aiming to bring in a new custodian following the retirement of Petr Cech, while Tottenham have let Michel Vorm leave the club, while there continue to be question marks over Hugo Lloris' future.











Both Premier League clubs have had their eyes drawn to Serie A for a solution and, according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Lazio's Strakosha is on their radar.



Lazio are not opposed to letting the Albanian goalkeeper leave, but would need to be presented with an offer they cannot turn down.





Strakosha is firmly established as Lazio's number 1, having joined the club's youth ranks from Greek outfit Panionios.







The 24-year-old played in 35 of Lazio's 38 Serie A games over the course of the recently concluded season.



Injury forced Strakosha to sit out the club's final three league outings, but he was on hand to help Lazio to success in the Coppa Italia, keeping a clean sheet in the final.





Lazio have Strakosha under contract until the summer of 2022.



