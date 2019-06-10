Aston Villa Fail In Approach For Brentford Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have had a move rejected by Brentford for Algerian winger Said Benrahma, who impressed at Griffin Park during the recently concluded season, according to Sky Sports News.



The 23-year-old made the switch to the Championship in England from Nice in Ligue 1 on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window last year.











And following his move to Griffin Park, Benrahma played 14 times under Aston Villa boss Dean Smith when he was in charge of Brentford at the start of the season.



Despite leaving the Bees for a move to Aston Villa back in October, Smith has continued to remain an admirer of Benrahma, who has gone from strength to strength in London.





As such, Smith has identified Benrahma as an ideal candidate to bolster the ranks at Villa Park, as his team gear up for the Premier League next season.







However, Brentford have knocked back a move from Aston Villa to snare Benrahma away from Griffin Park during the transfer window this summer.



It is claimed Brentford are under no inclination to cash in on Benrahma and as such, it would take a substantially high offer to lure him away from the Bees.





Benrahma, who has a contract that runs until 2022 at Griffin Park, scored 11 goals and registered 17 assists in all competitions for Brentford this season.



Aston Villa have already secured a permanent deal for Anwar El-Ghazi, who was on loan from Lille, while Smith has also signed another one of his former players in Jota from rivals Birmingham City.

