Aston Villa Have Alternative Option To Neil Etheridge In Mind

Aston Villa are tracking a goalkeeper based abroad, following Cardiff City knocking back an offer for Neil Etheridge.



Dean Smith is keen to take Etheridge to Villa Park as he looks to strengthen his goalkeeping options, but the newly promoted side have seen a £8m offer rejected by Cardiff.











All eyes have been on whether Aston Villa will go back in with an improved proposal for Etheridge, who has also been linked with Liverpool.



But, according to the Sun, Aston Villa have a goalkeeping option from abroad in their sights.





It is unclear who the Villa Park outfit might be eyeing.







Jed Steer ended the season as first choice between the sticks for Smith, but the Villa boss wants another option to call upon.



Aston Villa also have other goalkeepers on the books, with Orjan Nyland, Lovre Kalinic and Matija Sarkic under contract.





But Smith appears to be unconvinced his options are good enough for a campaign of Premier League football.



