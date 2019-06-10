XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/06/2019 - 22:53 BST

Aston Villa Keen On Jack Butland, Preparing Offer

 




Aston Villa are preparing to launch a swoop for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Villa boss Dean Smith wants another goalkeeping option and the club have already seen an offer for Cardiff City shot-stopper Neil Etheridge rejected.

 



Now he is turning his attention towards Butland and, according to the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa will lodge a bid for the Potters goalkeeper this week.

Stoke have been firm about their requirement for a big fee to let Butland go this summer.
 


The Potters are claimed to have slapped a £23m price tag on Butland's head and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa will be prepared to offer such a sum.



Butland made 45 appearances across all competitions for Stoke over the course of the recently concluded season.

The 26-year-old recorded 18 clean sheets and let in 51 goals as Stoke failed to mount a challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.
 


He has two years left on his contract at the bet365 Stadium.

 