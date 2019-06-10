Aston Villa Keen On Jack Butland, Preparing Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are preparing to launch a swoop for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.



Villa boss Dean Smith wants another goalkeeping option and the club have already seen an offer for Cardiff City shot-stopper Neil Etheridge rejected.











Now he is turning his attention towards Butland and, according to the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa will lodge a bid for the Potters goalkeeper this week.



Stoke have been firm about their requirement for a big fee to let Butland go this summer.





The Potters are claimed to have slapped a £23m price tag on Butland's head and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa will be prepared to offer such a sum.







Butland made 45 appearances across all competitions for Stoke over the course of the recently concluded season.



The 26-year-old recorded 18 clean sheets and let in 51 goals as Stoke failed to mount a challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.





He has two years left on his contract at the bet365 Stadium.



