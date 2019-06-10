XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/06/2019 - 11:12 BST

Can Attack, Defend, Strong – Chelsea Star Hails Team-mate's Qualities

 




Jorginho has heaped the praise on his Chelsea team-mate Emerson Palmieri, amidst talk of the defender being a target for Italian champions Juventus this summer.

Emerson, who joined Chelsea last year, had struggled for regular game time during the first half of the recently concluded season in England.  

 



However, the Italian permanently displaced Marcos Alonso in the starting eleven towards the end of the season, as he gained the trust of Maurizio Sarri with consistent performances.

The 24-year-old’s resurgence at Stamford Bridge has not gone unnoticed and Juventus have been linked with a move to take him back to Italy this summer.
 


It is believed the Italian champions want Emerson to follow Sarri through the exit door at Stamford Bridge, as they aim to prepare for the upcoming season.



And in the wake of the rumours linking Emerson with the interest from Juventus, Jorginho has heaped praise on his Chelsea team-mate for his contributions.

The Chelsea midfielder believes Emerson has great potential and lauded his technical and physical strength in attack and defence, which he feels could be a great asset to club and country in the future.
 


“He has great potential, he is a very strong player”, Jorginho told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“He can attack and defend, he has physical and technical strength.

“In the second part of the season he had more space at Chelsea, he gained confidence and he is coming out.

“I think he can give us a great hand here.”

Emerson has a contract with Chelsea that only expires during the summer of 2022.   
 