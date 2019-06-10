Club Brugge Join Chase For Celtic Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge are the latest club to join the hunt for Celtic target Amir Rrahmani, with a transfer scramble threatening to break out for the Dinamo Zagreb centre-back.



Rrahmani is hot property this summer and Dinamo Zagreb are now looking to earn around €2m from selling him.











Amiens and Celtic are both interested in the 25-year-old, while Belgian side Standard Liege are keen to capture his services.



But now another side have joined the hunt in the shape of Club Brugge, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.





Standard Liege have had Zinho Vanheusden on loan from Italian giants Inter, but are unsure whether they can continue the association into next season.







And so the Belgian side have been drawn to Rrhamani as a possible option.



The 25-year-old Kosovo international joined Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 from RNK Split.





Rrahmani clocked up 26 appearances across all competitions for Dinamo Zagreb this season and impressed in the process.



