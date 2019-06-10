XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/06/2019 - 22:37 BST

Club Brugge Join Chase For Celtic Target

 




Club Brugge are the latest club to join the hunt for Celtic target Amir Rrahmani, with a transfer scramble threatening to break out for the Dinamo Zagreb centre-back.

Rrahmani is hot property this summer and Dinamo Zagreb are now looking to earn around €2m from selling him.

 



Amiens and Celtic are both interested in the 25-year-old, while Belgian side Standard Liege are keen to capture his services.

But now another side have joined the hunt in the shape of Club Brugge, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.
 


Standard Liege have had Zinho Vanheusden on loan from Italian giants Inter, but are unsure whether they can continue the association into next season.



And so the Belgian side have been drawn to Rrhamani as a possible option.

The 25-year-old Kosovo international joined Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 from RNK Split.
 


Rrahmani clocked up 26 appearances across all competitions for Dinamo Zagreb this season and impressed in the process.

 