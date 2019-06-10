Don’t Know If He’s Gone – Chelsea Star Unsure On Maurizio Sarri

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has refused to comment on whether he would miss Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, insisting he is solely focused on doing well with Italy at the moment.



Jorginho and Sarri capped off a turbulent campaign at Stamford Bridge by winning the Europa League with Chelsea against Arsenal in Baku last month.











Despite the hype surrounding the arrival of the duo from Napoli last summer, both Jorginho and Sarri came in for criticism from some sections of the Chelsea fans throughout the season.



As such, Sarri has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, with Juventus keen on snapping him up to replace the outgoing Massimiliano Allegri in Turin this summer.





And in the wake of reports suggesting Sarri has agreed to join the Old Lady, Jorginho has refused to comment on whether he will miss the Italian coach at Chelsea next season.







The Italy international admitted he is unaware if an agreement has been reached to let Sarri join Juventus and admitted he is solely thinking about doing well with the national team at the moment.



Jorginho also added he is simply focused on Italy and is delighted with the Azzurri's 3-0 win against Greece.





“I don't even know if he has gone away or not”, Jorginho told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“I'm happy what what we did [against Greece] and we won.



“Honestly, I'm thinking only of the national team and nothing else.”



Jorginho notched up 54 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this term.

