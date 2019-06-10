Everton and West Ham In Touch With Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and West Ham are in contact with Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons in a bid to land him on a season-long deal this summer.



The 30-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements by the Giallorossi last summer and subsequently earned himself a season-long switch to La Liga with Sevilla.











Despite moving to Seville in search of better opportunities, Gonalons’ spell was hindered by recurring injuries that curtailed his involvement in Spain.



The Frenchman notched up just 13 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla this term and is due back at the Stadio Olimpico ahead of pre-season, after a forgetful loan stint.





However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Gonalons is set for another temporary switch away from Serie A, as he aims to enjoy regular first team football next season.







It is claimed the midfielder is currently in contact with both Everton and West Ham in the Premier League over the possibility of joining them on loan this summer.



As such, Gonalons could be set for his second loan spell since joining Roma from Lyon during the summer transfer window of 2017.





He has a contract with Roma that expires in the summer of 2021.



Everton and West Ham have also been linked with a swoop for Andre Gomes of Barcelona, who impressed during his loan spell at Goodison Park this term.



However, Barcelona are holding out for a higher transfer fee, believed to be in the region of €30m, to cash in on Gomes.

