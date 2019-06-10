Juventus Looking To Finalise Maurizio Sarri Appointment In Next 48 Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri's move to Juventus is expected to be completed within the next 48 hours, according to beIN SPORTS.



Juventus have been working on making Sarri their new coach and the Italian stands ready to call time on his spell at Chelsea.











Discussions are claimed to have now moved on to the matter of compensation, with Juventus looking to reach an agreement with Chelsea for Sarri, who has another 12 months on his contract at Stamford Bridge.



The Italian champions should be able to finalise the move in the next 48 hours, taking Sarri back to Serie A.





It had been claimed Chelsea are looking for around £5m to let Sarri leave.







The Blues worked hard to take Sarri from Napoli last summer and negotiations with the Serie A side were protracted.



Sarri led Chelsea to a top four finish in the Premier League, a spot in the EFL Cup final and also success in the Europa League final, in his first season.





But the Italian struggled to win over some of the Chelsea faithful and is now poised to end his England adventure.



