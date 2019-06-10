XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/06/2019 - 14:10 BST

La Liga Option For Tottenham Hotspur Star Ruled Out

 




Athletic Bilbao have definitely ruled out the signing of Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente, who is also a target for Leicester City and West Ham United, during the transfer window this summer.

The 34-year-old made just 20 appearances in the Premier League this season and has played second fiddle to Harry Kane since his arrival.

 



Although he was instrumental during Spurs' Champions League semi-final comeback win over Ajax, Llorente managed just eight goals in all competitions this term.

As such, Spurs are due to release him at the end of his contract this month, though they could still theoretically offer him fresh terms.
 


And amidst uncertainty surrounding his future, Llorente had been linked with a move back to his boyhood club Athletic Bilbao during the summer transfer window.



However, according to Spanish daily AS, Athletic Bilbao have now definitely ruled out the signing of Llorente this summer.

It is claimed there is no room for another striker within the first team at Athletic Bilbao.
 


Llorente will not be an option they will consider to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The Spaniard has attracted interest from Leicester City and West Ham United in the Premier League.

He has earned 24 caps at senior level for Spain.   
 