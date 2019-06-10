XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/06/2019 - 13:11 BST

Leeds United Set Winger Recruitment Focus But Could Sell Tottenham Target

 




Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa wants three new wingers at Elland Road this summer and could cash in on Jack Clarke, if Tottenham Hotspur step up their interest, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites are eyeing making a few additions to their squad during the summer transfer window, in a bid to strengthen their push for automatic promotion next season.  

 



However, Leeds will have limited funds to work with in the transfer window due to missing out on promotion and being a loss making club.

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed Leeds could endure difficulties in the summer transfer window, which could force the club to cash in on players to raise money.
 


Leeds want to strengthen their squad with wingers this summer and want as many as three more wingers ahead of the upcoming Championship season in England.



It is claimed the Whites could also opt to cash in on Clarke, who has been the subject of interest from Spurs, if the Premier League giants make a serious offer.

Despite being impressed by the scouting reports on Clarke over the course of the recently concluded season, Spurs have yet to make an official bid for the highly-rated talent.
 


As such, it remains to be seen whether Spurs step up their chase for the player by approaching Leeds with an offer.

It is also claimed that Leeds are keen on Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, who impressed on loan at Rangers last season, to bolster their options in wide areas this summer.

But, they will face stern competition from Steven Gerrard and Rangers, who are equally determined to extend his stay at Ibrox for at least another year.   

 