Leeds United Target Tipped To Remain In Premier League

Leeds United are admirers of Liverpool talent Harry Wilson, but a move within the Premier League is tipped as the most likely outcome for the winger this summer.



The 22-year-old enjoyed a splendid season on loan at Derby County this season, after helping the Rams to the playoff final in the Championship.











Despite failing to clinch promotion with Derby, Wilson will be remembered for his excellent performances under the guidance of Frank Lampard at Pride Park this term.



And following his impressive loan stint in the Championship, Wilson has attracted the interest of several clubs in the summer transfer window.





Leeds are on the lookout for wingers in the transfer window and have reportedly zeroed in on Wilson as the ideal candidate to bolster their options in wide areas.







However, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Wilson looks likely to remain in the Premier League next season after already impressing in the second-tier this term.



It is claimed that Leeds have remained interested in Wilson for some time, but it remains unlikely the player will make the switch to Elland Road, amidst interest from top flight clubs.





All of Newcastle United, Southampton and Brighton have been linked with a move to snare Wilson away from Anfield this summer.



But it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are eyeing offloading him on a permanent basis in the coming weeks.



Liverpool have locked down Wilson to a contract that only expires in 2023.

