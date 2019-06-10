Monaco Frantically Trying To Sign Chelsea and Liverpool Linked Talent To New Deal, Weeks Left On Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are doing everything they can to convince Chelsea and Liverpool target Khephren Thuram to sign a new contract at the club.



The highly rated talent is just weeks away from the end of his contract at the Stade Louis II.











Monaco are working day and night to convince the 18-year-old to put pen to paper on a deal, however they have yet to succeed and the player's father, Lilian Thuram, is deeply involved in the saga.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the former France international wants a series of sporting guarantees from Monaco before agreeing to take talks any further.





Premier League pair Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with Thuram and it is claimed English clubs are watching developments closely as the player's contract ticks down.







Losing the midfielder would be a big blow for Monaco, who have worked hard on his development.



Thuram made five appearances in the UEFA Youth League for Monaco this season.





He was also given two outings in the Champions League proper, featuring for just over 20 minutes in group stage games against Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.



