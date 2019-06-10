Rangers Fans So Loud – Gers Star Super Impressed With Supporters

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has revealed he has never experienced anything like the support from the Gers fans at Ibrox in his career.



The Finn made the switch to Rangers from Dundee during the winter transfer window in January, after the clubs reached an agreement to sanction the deal earlier than expected.











Despite joining the Gers midway through the season, Kamara has quickly established himself as a vital cog under Steven Gerrard’s first team set-up at Ibrox.



The 23-year-old notched up 16 appearances in all competitions after walking through the door at Ibrox and impressed during Rangers’ 2-0 win over bitter rivals Celtic last month.





And following his debut season with Rangers, Kamara has reflected on the experience by revealing he has never seen anything like the support from the fans at Ibrox in his entire career.







The Gers star also tipped his hat towards the fans for the atmosphere generated during the win over Celtic at Ibrox last month and conceded he would love to see the Finland fans be as vocal as that.



“It was absolutely crazy. The supporters were so loud”, Kamara was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.





“I have never experienced anything like that.



“I would love to see the Finland fans be as vocal as that!”



Kamara, who is a product of the academy at Arsenal, has been locked down to a contract at Ibrox that expires only in 2023.

