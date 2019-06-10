XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/06/2019 - 11:32 BST

Rangers Still Chasing 21-Year-Old Target

 




Rangers are still chasing the highly-coveted Oldham Athletic centre-back George Edmundson in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

The Gers have zeroed in on Edmundson as the ideal candidate to bolster their defence ahead of the upcoming season, as they aim to usurp Celtic from the summit of Scottish football.  

 



However, Oldham have already rejected two bids from Rangers in their attempt to snare Edmundson away from Boundary Park this summer.

The League Two outfit are holding out for a bid of £1m to cash in on Edmundson, who is not short of potential suitors after an impressive campaign with the Latics.
 


And according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Rangers are still chasing the signature of Edmundson from Oldham to bolster their ranks during the close season.



It is claimed the Old Firm giants have yet to drop their interest in Edmundson, despite being rebuffed twice in the transfer window, with their last offer some £600,000.

Edmundson, who made 54 appearances in all competitions for the Latics this season, was included in the Team of the Season in League Two.
 


The 21-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Oldham.

He has also handed a transfer request to the Latics, amidst interest from Rangers and several others in England.

Rangers have already completed the signings of Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Steven Davis ahead of the upcoming season.   
 