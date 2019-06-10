Rangers Still Chasing 21-Year-Old Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are still chasing the highly-coveted Oldham Athletic centre-back George Edmundson in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



The Gers have zeroed in on Edmundson as the ideal candidate to bolster their defence ahead of the upcoming season, as they aim to usurp Celtic from the summit of Scottish football.











However, Oldham have already rejected two bids from Rangers in their attempt to snare Edmundson away from Boundary Park this summer.



The League Two outfit are holding out for a bid of £1m to cash in on Edmundson, who is not short of potential suitors after an impressive campaign with the Latics.





And according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Rangers are still chasing the signature of Edmundson from Oldham to bolster their ranks during the close season.







It is claimed the Old Firm giants have yet to drop their interest in Edmundson, despite being rebuffed twice in the transfer window, with their last offer some £600,000.



Edmundson, who made 54 appearances in all competitions for the Latics this season, was included in the Team of the Season in League Two.





The 21-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Oldham.



He has also handed a transfer request to the Latics, amidst interest from Rangers and several others in England.



Rangers have already completed the signings of Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Steven Davis ahead of the upcoming season.

