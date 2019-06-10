Sampdoria Deliver Message To Arsenal Over Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria have demanded Arsenal put €55m on the table for Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Gunners have been linked with wanting to sign centre-back Andersen and midfielder Praet, with talks happening between the two clubs.











It had been claimed Arsenal have put €45m on the table for the pair, but it appears Sampdoria have knocked back the Gunners' proposal and want more.



Indeed, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Sampdoria have informed Arsenal that they want a minimum of €55m for the duo.





Sampdoria value Andersen at the €30m mark and feel Praet is worth €25m.







Talks are continuing between Sampdoria and Arsenal over a deal to take both players to the Emirates Stadium this summer.



Arsenal are wrestling with a reduced transfer budget due to missing out on Champions League football and all eyes will be on whether they are willing to offer the sum Sampdoria want.





Danish defender Andersen has also been linked with Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.



