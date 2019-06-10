XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/06/2019 - 16:16 BST

Scotland Defender Flattered By Celtic Link

 




Kilmarnock defender Stephen O’Donnell has admitted he is flattered by the talk of interest from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old played an integral role during Killie’s meteoric rise under Steve Clarke during the recently concluded Scottish Premiership season in Scotland.  


 



As such, O’Donnell has been linked with a move away from Rugby Park during the summer transfer window, after his promising performances this term.

Celtic have been mooted as a potential destination for O’Donnell, while there is also talk of other clubs in Scotland being interested in his services.
 


And in the wake of reports linking him with an exit from Killie, O’Donnell has admitted he is flattered by the interest from Celtic and other potential suitors this summer.



The Scotland international also added he would like to know the source of the links, as it is claimed he is joining every other club during the close season.

“I'm going everywhere apparently", O'Donnell was quoted as saying by the Herald.
 


“Motherwell is quite handy to get to I guess!

“It's flattering to be linked with these clubs but I'd love to know the sources sometimes.”

O’Donnell has entered the final year of his contract with Kilmarnock.   
 