X
10/06/2019 - 16:43 BST

Significance of Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle Training Ground Visit Played Down

 




Newcastle United are yet to make progress over keeping Rafael Benitez on a new contract, despite him visiting the club's training ground today, according to Sky Sports News.

Benitez, a popular figure with the Magpies faithful, is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the month.

 



He has held talks with owner Mike Ashley, but there has been no sign yet of the Spaniard putting pen to paper to a fresh deal.

Hopes were raised when the Newcastle manager was spotted at the club's training ground on Monday, leading to suggestions of a breakthrough.
 


But there continue to be no developments about his future and it is claimed there is nothing significant about Benitez being at the training base.



With the clock ticking on his current deal at St. James' Park, Newcastle fans will be keen to see Benitez locked down on a fresh contract soon.

There has also been speculation about his future due to a possible takeover.
 


Newcastle are subject to interest from Middle East investment organisation The Bin Zayed Group.

 