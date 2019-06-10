XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/06/2019 - 12:27 BST

Standard Liege Move Ahead of Celtic In Chase For 25-Year-Old Centre-Back

 




Standard Liege hold an advantage over Celtic and Amiens in the chase for Dinamo Zagreb defender Amir Rrahmani.

The 25-year-old centre-back is attracting serious attention this summer due to his performances for the Croatian giants. 

 



He has interest from Scottish champions Celtic, who want to sign more defenders, while Ligue 1 side Amiens are also keen on him.

But, according to Belgian daily Derniere Heure, Standard Liege are in pole position to sign him.
 


Rrahmani's entourage have indicated the the Belgian side are firm favourites in the race to sign the 25-year-old and he is estimated to cost between €1.5m and €2m.



The defender also shares agents with his fellow Kosovo international Mergim Vojvoda, who is on the books at Standard Liege.

Standard Liege are bidding to strengthen their defence over the course of the summer and have zeroed in on the six foot four inch centre-back as a good option.
 


Rrahmani's contract with Dinamo Zagreb has a further two years left to run.

 