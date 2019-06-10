XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/06/2019 - 20:28 BST

Swedish Side Strike Pessimistic Note On Landing Everton Star

 




Ostersunds boss Ian Burchnall has struck a pessimistic note over the chances of the Swedish side landing Everton talent Bassala Sambou.

The attacker is out of contract at Everton this summer and though the Toffees have offered him fresh terms, he has yet to sign and is attracting interest from other clubs.

 



Swedish top flight side Ostersunds have been hoping to persuade Sambou to make the move to the Allsvenskan, where he would be offered regular game time to kick on with his development.

But Ostersunds coach Burchnall is pessimistic over the club's chances of signing Sambou, even if he is not willing to rule it out totally.
 


"You never know, but I haven't heard anything more about it", the Ostersunds coach told the Ostersund-Posten.



"It is not likely that something will happen", Burchnall added.

Sambou, who has turned out for Everton at Under-23 level, has also been linked with a switch to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.
 


Staying in England may prove to be a more attractive prospect for the 21-year-old than moving to Sweden to play for Ostersunds.

 