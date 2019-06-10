Swedish Side Strike Pessimistic Note On Landing Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ostersunds boss Ian Burchnall has struck a pessimistic note over the chances of the Swedish side landing Everton talent Bassala Sambou.



The attacker is out of contract at Everton this summer and though the Toffees have offered him fresh terms, he has yet to sign and is attracting interest from other clubs.











Swedish top flight side Ostersunds have been hoping to persuade Sambou to make the move to the Allsvenskan, where he would be offered regular game time to kick on with his development.



But Ostersunds coach Burchnall is pessimistic over the club's chances of signing Sambou, even if he is not willing to rule it out totally.





"You never know, but I haven't heard anything more about it", the Ostersunds coach told the Ostersund-Posten.







"It is not likely that something will happen", Burchnall added.



Sambou, who has turned out for Everton at Under-23 level, has also been linked with a switch to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.





Staying in England may prove to be a more attractive prospect for the 21-year-old than moving to Sweden to play for Ostersunds.



