This Is Problem – Agent of Arsenal and Napoli Target Jordan Veretout On Big Issue

Follow @insidefutbol





Jordan Veretout's agent has admitted that a number of teams have asked about the situation of the Arsenal, Roma and Napoli target, but conceded he currently does not know who to talk to at Fiorentina.



The former Aston Villa midfielder has rebuilt his career in Italy at Fiorentina following a difficult spell in England at Villa Park.











As such, Veretout is hot property this summer and has been linked with a host of clubs, including Arsenal, Roma and Napoli.



Napoli have been seen as the front-runners, but agent Mario Giuffredi insists nothing is done with the Serie A side and he does not know who to speak to at Fiorentina.





He said on Radio Crc's Un Calcio alla Radio programme: "I don't think it [Veretout to Napoli] is done. There is still no sporting director at Fiorentina and I don't know who to talk to."







Guiffredi believes that until Fiorentina nail down a new sporting director then it could be hard for things to move on the transfer front.



"Until we see who will be in charge of the technical direction, we will not be able to move forward."





Veretout's agent admits that a whiole host of clubs are keen on the Frenchman, but Fiorentina's lack of a sporting director remains a big block.



"I don't like naming names", he answered, when asked about Arsenal and Roma, "but he is wanted by four or five important teams, both Italian and foreign. At least two in Serie A, three abroad.



"The main problem is knowing with whom [at Fiorentina] to talk. We don't know how to proceed.



"Let's see if Napoli will actually close [the deal] or wait. If they wait, maybe there will be other teams."



Veretout, 26, made 33 appearances for Fiorentina in Serie A in the recently concluded season and caught the eye, although he did also pick up 12 yellow cards.



