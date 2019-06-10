Tottenham Hotspur Yet To Open Talks To Land Key Summer Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have yet to open talks to land Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, despite him being one of their prime targets this summer.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to revamp his full-back options and the Argentine is a firm admirer of Sessegnon.











The Champions League finalists have been tipped to go in with a bid to sign the 19-year-old, especially with Fulham having suffered relegation back to the Championship.



But according to Football.London, Tottenham have not yet opened talks to try to sign Sessegnon.





The defender, who can also operate further down the left flank, is one of Tottenham's key targets for the window, a list that includes Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele and Real Betis schemer Giovani Lo Celso.







Spurs have had a bid for Lo Celso rejected by Betis and are yet to show signs of being willing to meet his asking price.



And they are also well short of the amount Lyon want in order to let Ndombele go.





But Tottenham are expected to back Pochettino in the transfer market over the course of the summer as he looks to strengthen.



