06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/06/2019 - 22:55 BST

AC Milan Work To Understand Cost of Signing Liverpool Star

 




AC Milan are making enquiries to find out the potential cost of a deal to sign Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren.

The Rossoneri want to revamp their squad over the course of the summer transfer window as they bid to go again under a new coach.

 



The Italian giants have been drawn towards the possibility of signing Liverpool defender Lovren, with bolstering the club's backline a priority.

According to Sky Italia, AC Milan are making enquiries as they run the rule over a potential deal.
 


The Rossoneri want to know how much Liverpool would demand for Lovren, along with the total cost of the deal to sign him up at the San Siro.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has a number of centre-back options and Lovren has been left to fight with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for the spot next to Virgil van Dijk.

All eyes are on whether Klopp might be prepared to let Lovren leave this summer, amid speculation the defender could go.
 


The Croatia international has a further two years left to run on his contract at Anfield and fans have been divided on his effectiveness at the highest level.

 