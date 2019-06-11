Arsenal and Tottenham Pick Up Phone, Call Agent of Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have placed calls to the agent of Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, as they position themselves in the race for his signature.



Pellegrini has a release clause set at just €30m in his Roma contract and it can be paid over two instalments of €15m.











Roma have been working hard to sign Pellegrini to a new contract that would remove the clause, which they see as an issue.



But while Roma try to agree a new contract, Pellegrini's agent has been fielding calls from clubs interested in his client.





AC Milan and Inter have been in touch while, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, now Arsenal and Tottenham have made contact.







The north London club have put forward proposals to the agent which would see Pellegrini make the move to the Premier League this summer.



But Roma will not easily allow Pellegrini to go and are prepared to make him vice-captain if he pens a new deal.





The Giallorossi are under no inclination to cash in on Pellegrini, despite missing out on Champions League football, and want him to remain an integral member of the side next season.



It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Tottenham can make a tempting offer to prevent Pellegrini from extending his stay in Rome.



The Italy international netted four goals and registered seven assists in all competitions this season.

