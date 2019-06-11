XRegister
11/06/2019 - 22:02 BST

Arsenal Want Guarantees, German Side Won’t Play Ball, Put Off Loaning Celtic Target

 




Bochum have all but given up on signing Arsenal talent Jordi Osei-Tutu, who has been linked with Celtic, due to guarantees the Gunners want in any loan deal.

The German club had zeroed in on the 20-year-old as a potential reinforcement this summer, as they look to improve on this season's eleventh place finish in the 2.Bundesliga.  

 



Arsenal are open to Osei-Tutu going out on a loan spell, but they are demanding guarantees which Bochum do not want to provide.

According to German magazine ReVierSport, Arsenal are demanding that guarantees over the amount of playing time Osei-Tutu will receive are inserted into any loan agreement.
 


It is claimed talks between Bochum and Arsenal over the right-back were advanced, but the German side do not want to meet the playing time clause, meaning the deal is tipped to be off.



Celtic have been linked with wanting the Arsenal star and it remains to be seen if the Bhoys are willing to give guarantees in a loan contract.

Osei-Tutu also has interest from elsewhere, with Hamburg looking at the possibility of snapping him up.
 


The defender has turned out for Arsenal in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.
 